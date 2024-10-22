The New York Jets thought that landing Aaron Rodgers would help solve all of their problems, but that hasn't been the case so far. The Jets came into their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend with a 2-4 record, but hopes were high after they recently signed Davante Adams. Adams and Rodgers played together on the Green Bay Packers, and now they are reunited in New York.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the honeymoon didn't go so well as the Steelers comfortably won on Saturday night, and Davante Adams didn't have a great game. Neither did Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers easily won the game as the final score was 37-15. Rodgers finished the game 24/39 for 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Adams had three receptions for 30 yards.

“I thought they had a good plan,” Rodgers said of the Steelers during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “They played a lot of two shell you know, it was a lot of lot of vision zones, but there weren't a lot of, you know, outside freebies, other than the first play when they played, you know, to invert to that side, and I just missed the throw outside. But, you know, there was a few opportunities we had, but I think we were just kind of easing Davnate in, you know, he hadn't played in a few weeks. He had a lot of feel for the offense, but there wasn't a lot of different things that we felt like we wanted to just throw him into.”

After the loss, the Jets are now 2-5. They have a lot of work to do if they want to get this season heading in the right direction, but they have to make some changes fast.

Aaron Rodgers will get Davante Adams more involved

The Jets will be trying to get Davante Adams more involved down the line, but this was his first week with the team. He still has a lot to learn to get acclimated with the Jets, but once he does, the team will have more packages for him.

“I think you're going to see his role expand as we move forward,” Aaron Rodgers continued. “And, you know, I like to, you know, Allen [Lazard] had multiple catches and some impact plays. G [Garrett Wilson] had a number of impact plays for us. Mike [Williams] had a huge fourth down conversion for us. We're going to need all those guys moving forward. And, you know, we're just going to be able to keep doing more and more stuff with what 17 allows us to do.”

The Jets have a lot of good weapons on offense, and it will be interesting to see if they can put it all together down the line.

Up next for the Jets should be an easy win as they will be hitting the road this weekend to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots are 1-6 on the year, and New York is a comfortable seven-point favorite heading into this contest.