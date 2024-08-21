The New York Jets are rolling so far in the preseason, winning their two games against the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. While Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't play in the preseason, he did speak to the press prior to their joint practice with the New York Giants, featuring rookie Malik Nabers. So far, there's still no way for fans to see whether or not Rodgers has recovered from his Achilles injury that sidelined him for all of last season, but his presence in training camp might be reassuring nonetheless.

During his presser, Rodgers gave some comments about his preseason and the Jets' upcoming practice with the Giants, as reported by Rich Cimini on X, formerly Twitter.

Per the report, Rodgers reportedly has “no preference” on playing in the final preseason game, leaving it up to coach Robert Saleh's call. He also added that this year's training camp was “maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career.”

The star QB also added, “I'm excited to see Malik (Nabers), see what he's all about. (It will) be a good opportunity for him, going against our premier corners. #Jets”

Rodgers and the Jets

The 39-year-old Rodgers admitting he has no preference whether to play the preseason finale leaves the door open for him to play against the Giants. However, it will be a delicate balancing act. First, the team obviously doesn't want their star to aggravate his prior injury or even sustain a new one. On the other hand, the team and the fans also want to gauge where Rodgers is now in terms of skills, or whether or not his skills have regressed during his time off.

Like his star, though, coach Saleh was mum about playing Rodgers against the Giants. It's hard to blame him, though, for whatever decision he might make prior to the game. After all, Rodgers tore his Achilles after only four snaps last season.

However, another point of interest is Rodgers' comments about the Giants rookie wide receiver and sixth overall draft pick in the 2024 draft. Nabers had just returned from a twisted ankle sustained during training camp, but he has already received rave reviews from his teammates prior to getting hurt. Likewise, his promising performance at camp should give him the opportunity to become the focal point of the Giants offense.

Aaron Rodgers should see what he's looking for when he meets Malik Nabers in practice and in their final preseason game, should he take the field. On the other hand, the Giants rookie should also be eager to prove to the legendary quarterback that he belongs to the big leagues.