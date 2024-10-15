The New York Jets went toe to toe with the Buffalo Bills in an action-packed Monday Night Football matchup. New York trailed early but evened things up early in the fourth quarter partially thanks to the efforts of Aaron Rodgers. However, the Bills outlasted the Jets 23-20. Earlier in the game, Rodgers pulled off a touchdown feat that put him in a special category above fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Just before halftime, Rodgers launched a Hail Mary to the end zone that was caught by Allen Lazard. The impressive display brought attention to the fact that Rodgers has the most Hail Mary touchdowns (four), Hail Mary attempts (12), and highest Hail Mary TD percent (33) of all QBs with five-plus attempts, per NFL Football Operations Data Scientist Tom Bliss.

Rodgers has five more Hail Mary attempts and four more TDs than Tom Brady, who has seven attempts and zero TDs.

Aaron Rodgers is performing admirably for the Jets considering he suffered a serious Achilles injury one year before the 2024's season's start. He ended Monday night's game with 294 passing yards and two TDs. Through five games, Rodgers has totaled 1,220 passing yards and eight TDs.

Rodgers' deep pass TD against the Bills caught the attention of multiple stars, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. James actually echoed Mahomes' take in an interesting social media comment.

Despite Aaron Rodgers' strong play, the Jets find themselves with a losing 2-4 record. The team parted ways with former head coach Robert Saleh in early October as part of an effort to address their woes. But the struggles continue.

Still, all hope is not lost. The Jets have plenty more opportunities to get wins and turn their season around. New York will play its next matchup against the Pittburgh Steelers on the road on Oct. 20.