Aaron Rodgers is willing to do what it takes to fix the Jets.

The New York Jets finished the season on a high note, beating the New England Patriots 17-3 in Week 18 to finish the season 7-10. Now, the Jets offseason begins, and the team needs to fill some key holes through the draft and free agency. Luckily for Jets general manager Joe Douglas, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s ready to jump in and help bring more players to the Big Apple.

“‘If he wants my help in recruiting — I'm available.’ — Aaron Rodgers on Joe Douglas' FA approach. Said familiarity with this offense, and Rodgers himself, isn't needed. Said he'd love #Jets to add character guys,” SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Monday.

This could be a good thing for the Jets this offseason, as many players around the league do seem to be fans of the legendary QB. And the fact that he’s willing to go outside of his bubble and not just recruit players he knows is encouraging.

Another encouraging thing for New York is that Rodgers also says he’s planning on being around the facilities this offseason, which is something he didn’t do late in his Green Bay Packers tenure.

“Aaron Rodgers acknowledges that the #Jets need to fix the OL and get some receiver help. He also said Nathaniel Hackett has taken a deep dive with the offense,” Hughes also noted on Monday. “Rodgers said, regarding offseason program, he'd like to “be around as much as I can.”

While Aaron Rodgers GM has not worked all that well in the past, if he’s truly willing to just be a recruiter going after any Jets free agency targets Joe Douglas and the New York the front office deems priorities, that could be a great thing for Gang Green.