Aaron Rodgers speaks up.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem to be too bothered about the vicious rebuttal of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who lashed out at the future Pro Football Hall of Famer over a controversial statement made during a recent episode of Pat McAfee Show. On Monday, Rodgers said he's going to discuss the issue during his next appearance on the show.

“I'm going to talk about it tomorrow on the show. Tune in,” the Jets signal-caller told reporters (h/t Ari Meirov).

That's one way to promote the show, as many have been waiting for Rodgers to speak up after Kimmel called Rodgers out and threatened legal action against the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player for insinuating that the comedian's name is on the Jeffrey Epstein court documents.

“Dear A**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” an angry Kimmel wrote via a post on X after learning of Rodgers' comments. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The Jets will not be playing until Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but Aaron Rodgers' controversial remark about Jimmy Kimmel has the team appearing in headlines of late. It's interesting how exactly will Rodgers address the issue at hand, and it's also worth waiting for what Kimmel will have to say about whatever the quarterback says on the show on Tuesday.