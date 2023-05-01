Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New York Jets are adding another one of Aaron Rodgers’ former teammates from his time with the Green Bay Packers. Offensive lineman Billy Turner has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.15 million with the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s the latest move by New York to improve Aaron Rodgers’ protection for the 2023 NFL season.

Turner started 43 games for the Packers from 2019-2021. Green Bay won three straight NFC North titles during that span, and Rodgers won a pair of NFL MVP awards. In the 2022 season, Turner played eight games for the Denver Broncos during Nathaniel Hackett’s brief time as a head coach.

Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and will hold the position for the Jets in 2023.

Turner could potentially start for the Jets at right tackle. Mekhi Becton is New York’s projected starter, but he’s only played one game in the last two seasons.

Allen Lazard is the most notable player (other than Rodgers) to leave the Packers for the Jets. Just before Rodgers acknowledged that he wanted to play in New York, it was reported that the Jets were going to sign Lazard in free agency. Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million contract with New York.

The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle, who backed up Rodgers with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Much of the Jets’ draft appeared to be aimed at providing Rodgers with more help. New York used its second-round draft pick on Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann. Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren was taken by the Jets with their next pick, the No. 120 overall selection in the 2023 draft.