While New York Jets fans have been emotionally pained for decades, Aaron Rodgers has been through physical trauma since joining the team last year. The 40-year-old's latest injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday was particularly difficult.

Rodgers injured his foot on a sack, reminding him of his catastrophic Achilles injury last season, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Rodgers says it was ‘very, very painful' when his foot got caught under the pile,” Cimini said. “Had a split-second flashback to last year's Achilles before realizing his ankle/foot wasn't seriously injured.”

Rodgers came up limping at the end of the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and he went to the medical tent during the Vikings game in London. However, he's yet to miss any snaps due to injury.

Rodgers, who's taken 25 hits and eight sacks in the last two weeks, has a low ankle sprain. Luckily, though, the injury isn't serious, via the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy,

“All the preliminary stuff says he’ll be fine,” now former head coach Robert Saleh said.“I talked with him [Sunday] night. He’s doing fine. Obviously, he’s a little banged up, but he feels good.”

New York revamped its offensive line over the offseason, bringing in Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson as well as first-round rookie Olu Fashanu. The pass protection held up well for the first three weeks, but struggled the last two games.

Will Rodgers survive the entire season?

Jets must give Aaron Rodgers time in pocket

It's no coincidence that Rodgers got sacked just four times between New York's two wins this season. Winning at the line of scrimmage never goes out of style, especially when the quarterback is in the twilight of his career.

Rodgers' mobility and escapability may be compromised going forward, so expect him to get the ball out quickly. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, New York's next two opponents, both have quality pass rushes, and it's not worth risking the four-time MVP's health for long-developing plays.

While this may limit the offense to some extent, it's better to wait until the pass rush backs off to let Rodgers take several seconds in the pocket. The less hits the future Hall-of-Famer takes, the better.