The New York Jets are hoping quarterback Aaron Rodgers can bounce back from his Achilles injury and lead the team to success in 2024. Rodgers is still recovering, however, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Tuesday that the future Hall of Famer will not play in the first two games of the preseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh did leave the door open for Rodgers to potentially play in the Jets third preseason contest, via Jets Videos.

The Jets will understandably proceed with caution with the 40-year-old. He was injured in the first game and during the Jets first possession of the regular season in 2023. New York wants to give Rodgers the best opportunity to stay healthy in 2024, so he will not play for most, if not all of the preseason.

Aaron Rodgers 2024 expectations

Rodgers is looking to have a big season in 2024. He is a talented quarterback but one has to wonder how much he has left in the tank at 40 years old and fresh off of an Achilles injury. Rodgers recently shared a message with Jets fans ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“As far as my beloved Jets fans, you know what, I got to meet and great one out in Tahoe,” Rodgers said, via the NFL on X, formerly Twitter. “He's passionate just like the rest of you men and women are. It's going to be an up-and-down season, probably a lot more ups than downs, but just stick with us. Obviously we want to stay healthy, obviously we've got big dreams, it's been a rough stretch the last 13 years. But the tide is turning.”

Rodgers has confidence in the Jets. He admits that the 2024 season will have ups and downs, but he also expects to have more “ups than downs.” Rodgers' optimistic outlook will get fans excited for the upcoming campaign.

The Jets will continue to closely monitor Rodgers' status ahead of the regular season. If Aaron Rodgers is able to stay healthy in 2024, the Jets may be on track for a competitive all-around year.