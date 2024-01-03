Aaron Rodgers knows what he's going to do once the Jets enter the NFL offseason.

Aaron Rodgers already has his NFL Offseason planned out. The New York Jets quarterback is still recovering from his injury but will leave room to revisit an ayahuasca retreat. He has been encouraging other stars like Jake Paul to try the brew out. It has been relatively effective for him. He even outlined his plans to rekindle that relationship with the psychedelic, via The Pat McAfee show.

“Ayahuasca was life-changing for me and it's gonna be something that I look forward to doing in some sort of fashion this offseason as well… I'm not sure what medicine but there will be some sort of ceremony this offseason,” was the NFL Offseason revelation that Aaron Rodgers made.

The Jets quarterback once claimed that ayahuasca helped in strengthening his bonds with teammates. Another improvement he saw with his involvement with it has been a boom in his self-love.

The more interesting part for a person like Robert Saleh would be how he performs on the field with it. Rodgers directly attributes his consecutive NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year awards to his usage of the brew. This intrigued other athletes like Jake Paul which prompted them to give it a try as well. He would also then go to Peru and be enlightened because of this. The two are now planning to join darkness retreats as well after sharing a moment together.

Will this be able to help the Jets quarterback revert to his former MVP form before the NFL Offseason wraps up?