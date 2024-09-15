The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 in Week 2 to improve to 1-1. Despite the Jets' win, there are reasons for fans to be concerned about the team long-term.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense got off to a slow start, opening the game with three consecutive punts. Calvin Ridley scored his first of two touchdowns to take a 7-0 lead. Braelon Allen, a rookie out of Wisconsin, caught a Rodgers catch for his first career touchdown to tie the game. The Jets were down 10-7 at halftime.

Rodgers showed his worth in the first drive of the second half. The first two quarters were not ideal, so he came out and led a 5-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Breece Hall score. The Jets then blocked a punt that led to a field goal, and after a Ridley touchdown tied the game, took the lead with another Allen score. A 24-17 victory ended their 2-game road trip.

There are fewer concerns than there were a week ago after the Jets' loss to the San Francisco 49ers but to be a championship team, things need to be cleaned up.

Jermaine Johnson II's injury creates a massive hole

The Jets and edge rusher Haason Reddick have been in a public contract dispute since his trade in March. As he continues to sit out games, the team has relied on young prospects Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson II. The latter was carted off the field with what Robert Saleh believes is a torn Achilles.

If Johnson is done for the season, the Reddick vs Jets battle will only get hotter. The edge position is key in the league, as proven by the game on Sunday. McDonald accounted for three of the team's six quarterback hits, including one on the final play. While McDonald is a promising player, he cannot be expected to be the only edge option on the field.

The Jets have not wanted to budge on the Reddick situation. A recent report from Adam Schefter of ESPN noted that Reddick can lose more money, $21 million, than he was set to earn, $14 million if he holds out the whole season. Both sides feel like they have leverage but the Jets need him on the field with Johnson likely out. This injury will have an impact on the saga.

Jets' offense got off to a sluggish start

The Jets were down for the majority of the first half because they could not move the ball. Similar to their problems against the 49ers, short drives led to a tired defense and points for Tennessee. The defense was able to keep them in the game until halftime when the offense finally woke up. Against better offenses, that start will not keep them in the game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets do not have much time to figure out how to get off to quicker starts. They face the Patriots in their home opener on Thursday Night Football in just a few days. Garrett Wilson needs to be involved more, especially in the red zone. He does not have a touchdown yet and was held to just five receptions in this game.

Braelon Allen will be a key part of the gameplan moving forward as he earned his touches in Week 2. The Jets have one of the best backs in football in Breece Hall but have a fantastic change-of-pace option in Allen. While the heavier carry load will still go to Hall, Allen will be able to impact the game going forward.