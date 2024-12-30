During their 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his ninth interception of the season, following it up with a debatable penalty. After throwing the interception to Christian Benford, Rodgers went after the Bills' defender, giving him a slight push out of bounds and causing an unnecessary roughness penalty. During the call, both Rodgers and the official chuckled, with both sides finding a bit of humor in the play.

Following the game, reporters asked Rodgers about the penalty in his post-game press conference. In his opinion, it wasn't the most deserving call he's seen, per SNYJets on X.

“I don't think I pushed him very hard,” Rodgers said, chuckling to himself. “I was just chasing down the play.”

So, while Rodgers wasn't malicious on the play, it appeared to be a microcosm of the Jets' 2024 season.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers amidst the worst full season of his career

Keeping the ball out of harm's way has been a staple throughout Rodgers' career, dating back to his first season in the NFL in 2005.

While he has a few seasons with double-digit interceptions, he went on a decade-long streak from 2011 to 2021 with single-digit picks.

However, after a 12-interception season in his last year with the Green Bay Packers, he officially locked in back-to-back complete campaigns with double-digit interceptions with his performance against the Bills.

Now, Rodgers played four snaps in 2023, so that season doesn't necessarily count in this hypothetical.

In his last two full seasons (2022 and 2024), Rodgers is responsible for 20 interceptions with one game still remaining.

It's been tough sledding for Rodgers since he was traded to the Jets before the 2023 season.

Considering his age and the beating he's taken in New York, the 20-year NFL quarterback appears to be on his last legs. While Tom Brady was able to play well into his 40s, the same doesn't seem as likely for Rodgers.

With back-to-back disappointing seasons, it could be the end of the road for Rodgers in the NFL.

Regardless of all the accolades he's won, his unnecessary roughness penalty might go down as one of the more laughable parts of his 20-year career.