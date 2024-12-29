Aaron Rodgers seems to have lost his competitive edge in his fading NFL years, laughing about his penalty. And his future in New York is likely tied to a teammate. Furthermore, Rodgers has gotten more familiar with the turf than any quarterback in NFL history, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Aaron Rodgers has been sacked more than any QB in NFL history with 566 and counting. The previous record holder was Tom Brady (565).”

It seems more and more like the 41-year-old Rodgers has stayed around too long. Breaking a record like this adds fuel to the fire that says it’s time for Rodgers to retire.

How much longer will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers play?

Rodgers said he’s open to everything, according to a post on YouTube by the New York Jets.

“Understanding that there's a lot of things that can happen,” Rodgers said. “(The team) can wait to January 6 or 7. They could say we want you to come back next year. But they could just easily say we're going go a different direction. Whatever that looks like, open to all of it, understanding all of it's possible. And I look forward to those conversations.”

Rodgers hasn’t been very good in his 20th NFL season. Perhaps blame some of it on the Achilles injury that cost him all but one series of his 2023 season. Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with 3,511 yards passing, adding 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions along the way.

In the blowout loss to the Bills, Rodgers completed 12 of 18 passes for only 112 yards. The 112 yards passing marked a new season low. Also, Rodgers hasn't cracked 200 yards five times this year. Rodgers also suffered two interceptions and four sacks.

That’s a far cry from a Hall of Fame career where it seemed to be newsworthy if Rodgers didn’t threaten 300 yards passing in a game.

Adding to the humiliating season, the Jets owner reportedly chimed in with an idea of benching Rodgers earlier this year. Dianna Russuni of The Athletic said Woody Johnson “saw a freight train,” according to a post on YouTube by Scoop City.

“In his mind, this thing was gonna get out of control,” Russini said. “And he saw it when they were just 2-2. He wanted to figure out a way to get some control of it. And figure out if the direction of the Jets actually would benefit from sitting Aaron Rodgers.”

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers before the 2023 season. The Jets banked on the thought that Rodgers could get an already competitive team over the top. Instead, Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the Jets' first offensive series of the 2023 season.