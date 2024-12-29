As the New York Jets got blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. 40-14, it marked another disappointing outing in what was a highly anticipated season. While much has been discussed about the future of Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, he spoke about the outlook for the team after the game.

Wilson led New York in receiving as he caught seven passes for 66 yards to go along with a touchdown though it was a rough day for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, throwing two interceptions and 112 yards. The 24-year-old would say after the contest that there are “good times” coming for the team as they go through tough times according to SNYJets.

“It's frustrating, but it's going to make those good times down the road that much more enjoyable because we went through things like this,” Wilson said.

Jets' Garrett Wilson speaks on the energy of the team

Besides Wilson's future, the Jets have questions about Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in terms of their future and playing after this season. Still, what needs to change no doubt is the energy and effort which Wilson spoke about after the game when asked about that certain aspect in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

“I feel like I always go out there, the vibe feels right, we're ready to play a football game, and then we get our a** kicked,” Wilson said. “We've played good when I've felt like that, and we've played bad. I can't pinpoint it. The energy level felt like it always does. Throughout the game, you have opportunities to bring that up or it's going to fall down. When you don't execute, automatically the energy level is going to drop a little.”

At any rate, the Jets are 4-12 which puts them third in the AFC East, one game behind the New England Patriots who are at 3-13. They look to end the season on a good note as their final game is against the playoff-hunting Miami Dolphins as the contest is currently scheduled for Jan. 5.