The New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to headlines, and his latest comments have only added fuel to the speculation surrounding his future with the Jets. When asked about Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ recovery from his Achilles injury, Rodgers made an eyebrow-raising remark about his own plans.

“Kirk Cousins will be better next year since he’ll be further away from his Achilles injury and feels he has a lot of good years left in him,” Rodgers said. When asked if the same could apply to him, the 40-year-old quarterback replied, “It’s possible. I might be on the beach though,” via Zack Rosenblatt on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers’ response comes as the Jets continue to navigate a tumultuous season. With a 4-10 record and a last-place spot in the AFC East, the Jets have struggled to find consistency. Despite a recent 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they remain one of the league’s most underwhelming teams, leaving questions about Rodgers’ long-term future with the franchise.

2024 could be the last season Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets

The veteran quarterback addressed his potential retirement during a press conference on Wednesday, taking a cautious approach. “I’m going to take some time after the year, unless I get released right away,” Rodgers said. “But I’ll still take some time [to determine] whether I want to play.”

Rodgers is currently in the second year of a three-year, $112.5 million deal, with $75 million guaranteed. If the Jets were to move on from him this offseason, they’d face a significant $49 million dead-cap hit. With the team’s draft position and future plans hanging in the balance, Rodgers’ status could become a focal point in the Jets’ offseason decision-making.

On the field, Rodgers has shown flashes of his former brilliance despite a challenging season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,255 yards, with an impressive 32-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He credited his offensive line for his improved performance in recent weeks, stating, “Having the core intact has been really good for those guys playing next to each other. That was probably their best pass-blocking game they had of the season. It’s always nice for me.”

However, the Jets’ broader struggles, coupled with speculation about a coaching and front-office overhaul, complicate Rodgers’ future with the team. With ownership already making significant changes, including firing head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, Rodgers could find himself at the center of a roster revamp. For now, the NFL world awaits Rodgers’ next move. Whether he stays in New York, finds a new team, or retires to the beach, the Jets’ quarterback continues to command attention both on and off the field.