New York Jets and NFL fans nationwide breathed a sigh of frustration and sadness this past Monday as legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what later turned out to be a ruptured Achilles. Former top five pick Zach Wilson filled in as best he could, but much was lost with Rodgers on the sidelines for Robert Saleh's team.

The Jets settled on a backup QB for Wilson this week as news about Rodgers' surgery made the rounds. An injury to a key Jets player not named Rodgers was revealed this week that could factor in heavily against the Cowboys on the road Sunday.

Now it has been rumored that Rodger might not be out as long as fans originally expected due to advancements in medical technology and treatments.

It has been rumored that the Jets star Rodgers received a ‘speed bridge' to help stabilize the Achilles from the inside-out in a surgical procedure that could speed up his recovery. Rodgers could potentially return in time for the playoffs according to the rumor, which has fans buzzing from coast-to-coast.

Rodgers also may receive blood platelet injections similar to what Kobe Bryant and Russell Wilson have recieved.

Rodgers spoke on the Pat McAfee Show about his doctor Neil ElAttrache and sounded confident and upbeat about the future while simultaneously lamenting what had happened on the field.