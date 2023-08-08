HBO's Hard Knocks will premiere on Tuesday night in a highly anticipated season covering the New York Jets. Fans can get excited about this season with a clip of Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson exchanging some friendly banter, via NFL Twitter.

.@ZachWilson was showing off the arms and Coach Saleh and @AaronRodgers12 were loving it. 😂#HardKnocks with the @nyjets premieres tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/t0MJ1dsw0h — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

“Hey let those sleeves down bro!”

“The guy in front of me has nothing to show off, so I figured I might as well let them go.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Aaron Rodgers roasts his backup quarterback for tucking up his sleeves, but Zach Wilson does not back down; Wilson chides Rodgers for having ‘nothing to show off,' to which the audience can hear Robert Saleh getting a rise out of.

This year's season of Hard Knocks is sure to be very entertaining given the fact that it follows Aaron Rodgers' first training camp with the Jets. The relationship between Rodgers and Wilson will be highly documented since Rodgers' arrival in New York effectively demoted Wilson to No. 2 on the depth chart.

All indications out of Jets training camp so far are that Wilson has handled the demotion with grace and is taking advantage of having a future hall-of-famer in the quarterback room. The Jets have Super Bowl aspirations this season, so it would be a big distraction if Wilson took the downgrade too personally.

Besides quarterback, the Jets have plenty of other players on the roster who will be fun to watch on Hard Knocks. From Sauce Gardner to Garrett Wilson to Quinnen Williams, the Jets have a ton of personality on the team that will be ready to share some electric sound bites.