We are just one day away from the season premiere of Hard Knocks with the New York Jets on August 8, and the team released a teaser video on Twitter that includes an epic speech from Aaron Rodgers from the end of spring practices encouraging players to keep their mind on winning a championship this season.

It's June 9. We're still 40 days away from training camp.@AaronRodgers12 only wants to talk about one thing. Watch the 2023 season premiere of One Jets Drive now!!! ➜ https://t.co/Klm62QjteS pic.twitter.com/lceBWqCuqK — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 8, 2023

Aaron Rodgers encouraged his team to grind during the time away in the summer, and stay in touch with teammates. Him and head coach Robert Saleh emphasized that the summer was not a time to relax, and implored the team to come in ready to go for training camp.

The Jets certainly come into the 2023 season with a lot of expectations. Rodgers said that he wanted to go to the Jets specifically because he thought he could win a championship with the core of players and Robert Saleh at head coach.

Hard Knocks will surely be an interesting watch this year, seeing how Rodgers integrates with his new team. The team participated in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns, so there will be some content from that. There will also undoubtedly be content surrounding Sean Payton's comments about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. We already know Nathaniel Hackett's comments, but it will be interesting to see if there are any more reactions from the team

It will be interesting to see how the Jets fare this season, they have a seemingly small window, as Rodgers is going to be turning 40 in December. The expectation is to win now, in a tough division and a tough conference.