Aaron Rodgers' NFL preseason debut with the New York Jets was a success. Rodgers completed five of his eight passes across two series. Additionally, the future Hall-of-Famer recorded 47 yards through the air and one impressive touchdown.

Rodgers' TD pass was a dime to Garrett Wilson. The Rodgers-Wilson connection will be something to monitor all season long and Jets fans are already excited following this play.

Video via ClutchPoints.

Aaron Rodgers hits Garrett Wilson for his first touchdown in a Jets uniform

“Yup. That didn't suck! In two series, ARod targeted Garrett Wilson four times (three completions, TD, drew one PI penalty) on nine dropbacks,” wrote Jim Cerny.

“Aaron Rodgers’ first TD pass as a Jet is a BEAUTY,” PFF shared.

“Inject this Aaron Rodgers throw to Garrett Wilson into my veins,” Jake Asman added.

Harrison Glaser shared a different angle of the touchdown, highlighting just how special of a throw/catch it was.

This angle of Garrett Wilson's TD catch from Aaron Rodgers shows just how nasty of a route he ran & how quick his feet are

pic.twitter.com/7HzhnHEVas — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 26, 2023

“This angle of Garrett Wilson’s TD catch from Aaron Rodgers shows just how nasty of a route he ran & how quick his feet are.”

Jets: Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson already taking care of business

The future is bright in New York without question. The Jets already featured a strong defense to go along with offensive weapons. New York just needed an answer at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers now in the picture, this Jets team looks like a potential Super Bowl contender.

Garrett Wilson may be in line for his best season yet. He's already performed well despite New York's previous uncertainty at quarterback. But it would not be shocking to see the Rodgers-Wilson duo take the NFL by storm during the 2023 campaign.

The Jets are going to be very fun to watch all season long.