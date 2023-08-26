Aaron Rodgers didn’t disappoint in his New York Jets debut Saturday. Starting the preseason finale against the New York Giants, Rodgers completed five of eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown in two series before turning things over to Zach Wilson.

Not surprisingly, his favorite target was Garrett Wilson, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Rodgers was 3-for-3 targeting Wilson, not including an incomplete long ball when Wilson drew a pass interference call.

Aaron Rodgers hits Garrett Wilson for his first touchdown in a Jets uniform 🔥pic.twitter.com/yb59cRJRTf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 26, 2023

The Jets gained 53 yards total offense on nine plays with Rodgers at quarterback. Eight of the nine plays were passes and their time of possession was 3:28.

He didn't play in New York's first three preseason games.

Aaron Rodgers’ first drive with Jets produced one first down

After the Jets'defense shut down the Giants on the opening drive, Rodgers led their offense on to the field to a rousing ovation at MetLife Stadium. He threw a quick out to Wilson for a 10-yard gain on his first play and then connected with tight end Tyler Conklin. However, an illegal block by Randall Cobb set the Jets back 15 yards.

That stalled the drive, which ended shortly after with Rodgers flushed to the right, throwing the ball away on third down.

Rodgers was 3-for-5 on the opening drive.

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown pass on his second drive with Jets

The Jets opened their second drive with a five-yard run by Michael Carter. Rodgers then missed an open CJ Uzomah over the middle. The next play, the 39-year-old QB led Wilson down the right sideline to draw a pass interference penalty.

Rodgers made sure the Jets immediately took advantage of the excellent field position. The next play, he took one step back and threw a perfect pass over the defender’s head and into Wilson’s hands for a 14-yard touchdown strike.

Good vibes between Aaron Rodgers & OC Nathaniel Hackett after those first 2 drives ✌🏻 #Jets

pic.twitter.com/oaVeTOd8QV — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 26, 2023

That was all coach Robert Saleh needed to see from the future Hall of Famer.

Next up: Week 1, Monday Night Football at home against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.