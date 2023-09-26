Watching from the other side of the country Sunday, Aaron Rodgers said he wasn’t happy with what he saw from the New York Jets offense. And that has nothing to do with their inept play in a 15-10 Week 3 loss at home to the New England Patriots.

Rodgers watched the game from his home in Malibu, recovering from season-ending Achilles surgery two weeks ago. He was most disturbed by a sideline argument between running back Michael Carter and his position coach Taylor Embree that was caught by CBS cameras. Carter needed to be restrained by special teams captain Justin Hardee and rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

“We need to hold our poise better,” Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “We need to grow up a little bit on offense.”

Though he couldn’t have been thrilled with how the Jets offense performed in the defeat, Rodgers firmly stated, “It’s more the side stuff I don’t like.”

Aaron Rodgers sticks up for Jets amid Joe Namath criticism

Rodgers also wasn’t thrilled with Joe Namath’s criticism aimed at quarterback Zach Wilson and the coaching staff during the game. He said Wilson needs to just tune out the noise. And the future Hall of Famer added that the players, fans, and former Jets need to stick together during difficult times. The Jets (1-2) have lost two straight and host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Wilson and the offense were 2-for-14 on third downs against the Patriots and had six three and outs. There was one 87-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that gave the Jets a chance to rally and win, but subsequent drives fell flat.

Rodgers praised the Jets defense, which allowed only 13 points (two were the result of a safety when Wilson was sacked in the end zone).

“We got to win that game, no doubt about it,” Rodgers said.

Even though Aaron Rodgers can’t play, it’s clear the Jets could still benefit from his experience and leadership behind the scenes. To that end, Rodgers said he won’t return to the New York/New Jersey area until he’s able to walk and move around better. So, likely not this week when the Chiefs invade MetLife Stadium.