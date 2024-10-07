New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got banged up in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, but the expectation is that he will just be fine and available for their next game in Week 6. In the Jets' 23-17 to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Rodgers was seen sporting a limp in the second half, though, he was able to play through an ankle sprain and finish the contest.

On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided updates on running back Michael Carter and Rodgers.

Saleh said that Carter, who suffered a hamstring injury, will still be evaluated, while Rodgers is “dealing with a low ankle [sprain] but all the preliminary stuff say he will be fine.”

This is encouraging to hear for Jets fans as it brings up their hope to see Aaron Rodgers go out there in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills at home. The Jets certainly need a healthy Rodgers to get back on track. After winning two games in a row against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots, the Jets have now gone 0-2 in their last couple of contests. Before their loss across the pond, the Jets absorbed a 10-9 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos at home in Week 4.

In the Vikings game, Rodgers was far from his best form. He passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions — including two in the first half — while completing 29 of his 54 pass attempts. He also got sacked three times for a loss of 26 yards. It was also just the first time in his NFL career that he got picked off twice in a game before the second quarter.

Rodgers, who will be turning 40 years old in December, said after the game that he refused to have his ankle checked in the medical tent during the contest.

“They were trying to get me in the (medical) tent … I said ‘Screw it, I’m going back out there,'” the future Hall of Fame signal-caller said after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

So far in the 2024 NFL season, Rodgers has 1,093 passing yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions.