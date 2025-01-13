Although the Dallas Cowboys have not advanced to the NFC Championship in nearly 30 years, they still know how to stay interesting. For better or worse, owner Jerry Jones is a master headline-maker. His franchise is among the most valuable in professional sports. But his team's fan base probably also ranks high in cardiologist appointments.

A dispiriting, injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign wore down Cowboys supporters, as they do their best to visualize a bright future. Regardless of what the next season has in store for Dallas, it will not include Mike McCarthy. The organization and the Super Bowl 45 champion could not come to an agreement on a new contract and are thus parting ways.

Many people foresaw the split, but Jones' painstaking approach to the situation might negatively affect their forthcoming head coach search.

“Because the Cowboys waited a week to move on from Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones also missed the window to request interviews with candidates on a bye, like Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports posted on X. “If Dallas wants to talk to them, they’ll now have to wait until Detroit’s season ends. A self-inflicted setback.”

That's right, even when they are not competing in the playoffs, the Cowboys still manage to break hearts in January.

Cowboys could benefit from Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn

Johnson is the most highly touted first-time HC candidate in recent memory. His ingenuity shines brightly with the Detroit Lions, as he continues to captivate fans with his unique and lethal play-calling strategies. Dan Campbell is undeniably the franchise's leader, but Johnson also deserves substantial credit for Detroit's rise.

He could be the type of innovative mind that infuses new energy into the Cowboys' offense. Aaron Glenn is a well-respected assistant in his own right, however. While his colleague has had the privilege of utilizing playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery for most of the season, the defensive coordinator has been working with a depleted group.

Pro Bowl pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken fibula in October, and other key contributors soon followed him to the sidelines. The flood of injuries threatened to sink the Lions' chances at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but Glenn steadied the waters. His Week 18 game plan against the Minnesota Vikings secured the squad home-field advantage for the playoffs while also raising his head coaching stock. Dallas could use a strong defensive presence in the locker room, especially after allowing the second-most points in the league.

Alas, the Cowboys might now struggle to reel in either Ben Johnson or Aaron Glenn following their dragged-out talks with Mike McCarthy. They took a week longer to arrive at the conclusion that many expected anyway, which ironically describes how much of the last few seasons have gone in Jerry World.

If Jones cannot hire one of the Lions' lauded coordinators, he must bring in someone who can spark a true cultural turnaround. The Cowboys cannot waste anymore time.