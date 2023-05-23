A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There is never a good time for a team’s star quarterback to get hurt, and that’s exactly what seemingly happened to New York Jets shiny new signal-caller Aaron Rodgers during Monday’s OTAs.

Dianna Russini of ESPN spotted Aaron Rodgers “favoring his ankle” on the field, also adding that the quarterback ” looks to be trying to put some weight on it while watching practice to the side. He is standing with the teams head strength and conditioning coach.”

Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. pic.twitter.com/LGaxwVVCdI — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

However, concerns about a potential serious Aaron Rodgers injury would later be mitigated by the sight of the future Hall of Famer heading back to the middle of the field to be with his teammates.

Rodgers joins the rest of the offensive group, no helmet. #Jets pic.twitter.com/RYUQEqyoH1 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY also shared his observation, as he echoed Russini’s report.

“Aaron Rodgers warmed up. He went through everything & looked fine. Now he’s off to the side with strength coach (who from 100 yards away looked like Hackett). Not doing much of anything. Not sure what happened. Might have tweaked something. All other QBs are having catch.”

The New York Post’s Brian Costello also doesn’t think that Aaron Rodgers suffered anything serious for the Jets and the team’s fans to be overly concerned about.

“It looks like we won’t see Rodgers practice today. He is watching the drills with no helmet. The good news is he is still out here. If he was really hurt, he would be inside. It is also May 23.”

In any case, it’s a good sign overall for the Jets that Aaron Rodgers showed up in the team’s first OTA, as it signifies his full intent to develop real chemistry with his teammates and coaches.