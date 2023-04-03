Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

When will Aaron Rodgers officially be a player for the New York Jets? Ever since the star made his trade request known, fans have been waiting for the inevitable Adam Schefter tweet announcing the trade. It has led many fans to ask literally anyone who could be involved about what’s going on. In response to this, WR Allen Lazard sent out this hilarious message during a party he was attending.

Allen Lazard putting his new money to good use (via @JamezMiami) pic.twitter.com/9w96RUkRHf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 3, 2023

Allen Lazard was signed by the New York Jets, presumably as a ploy to get Aaron Rodgers to go with him. While the team believes that there’s more to Lazard than his A-Rod connection, that obviously played a part. I imagine the WR is now fielding way too many questions about the trade negotiations, questions that he isn’t qualified nor is interested to answer.

The Jets are basically all-in on Aaron Rodgers at this point. They don’t have any way to trade up for a QB in the 2023 Draft, and there’s not a whole lot of options left in free agency. Lamar Jackson is always a possibility, but they’d much rather have A-Rod at this point. If this trade somehow falls through, it would be devastating to the New York faithful who are looking forward to the QB heading to town.

The Jets exited the 2022 season with some hope dashed with a little bit of disappointment. Their stellar class of rookies and sophomores were held back a bit by Zach Wilson’s awful play. Getting an upgrade with Rodgers will hopefully be the move that puts them over the top.