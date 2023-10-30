The New York Jets appreciate Thomas Morstead so much that they’ve updated their X account on social media to highlight their veteran punter.

The Jets now feature a photo of Morstead running down the field to celebrate a well-placed punt on the official @NYJets X (formerly Twitter) account. They also updated their banner headline to read “New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account).”

The description section of the social media account was changed to read, “Thomas Morstead is the first player in Jets history with three punts downed inside the five-yard line in one game.”

The 37-year-old played a huge role in a 13-10 overtime win Sunday against the New York Giants. With field position so key in a low-scoring defensive game played in the rain, Morstead pinned the Giants inside their own five-yard line three times, tying an NFL record.

Morstead also tied a Jets single-game record with 11 punts. He averaged 48.1 yards per punt and landed four inside the 20. As the placeholder, Morstead also handled a shaky snap from long-snapper Thomas Hennessy and settled the ball in time for Greg Zuerlein to kick the 33-yard game-winning field goal in overtime.

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed called Morstead “The GOAT” in the postgame locker room. Wide receiver Allen Lazard stated that Morstead was the Jets’ unsung hero Sunday.

“To be back and to feel the level of respect from teammates and coaches, and to be depended on so heavily this year…it’s really, really gratifying,” an emotional Morstead said after the win. “It’s an awesome testament to hanging in there. I’m just really grateful to be here.”

Thomas Morstead's heroics helped the Jets to improbable OT win vs. Giants

It was an improbable win for the Jets, who trailed 10-7 with 24 seconds left in regulation. Zach Wilson led the Jets to a four-play, 58-yard drive and clocked the ball with one second remaining. Zuerlein nailed a 35-yard field goal to tie the game.

The injury-depleted Jets (4-3) need to be much be much better and rely on their punter less next week when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) in a key AFC clash.