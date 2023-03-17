Allen Lazard didn’t sign with the New York Jets because he thought Aaron Rodgers would join him in the Big Apple. But he certainly won’t be upset when the Jets consummate a trade with the Green Bay Packers to land the star quarterback.

“It feels good that 12 is going to be my quarterback again,” Lazard said Friday.

The 27-year-old wide receiver signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets as a free agent. He’s coming off his best NFL season, establishing career highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788). He also had six touchdowns as one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in Green Bay.

Rodgers said earlier in the week that his intention is to play for the Jets in 2023. The Jets and Packers are negotiating a trade but appear to be at a standstill, disagreeing about compensation.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers in 2018, Lazard caught 168 passes the past four seasons after having one catch as a rookie. He credited Rodgers for getting increased opportunities in Green Bay.

“He’s a big reason why I’m here today. I can’t deny that,” Lazard explained. “He stood on a table for me in training camp when I didn’t deserve to make the roster, he called for me to be in the games, and he’s always believed in me.”

Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard bring winning pedigree to Jets

Lazard added that he and Rodgers will bring a winning pedigree and high expectations to New York, based on their experience in Green Bay.

“I think with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, the possibility to win is always a thing,” he said. “It’s really the Super Bowl. I know how to win (too).

“Him being here definitely helps the entire organization be able to take that next step that they need to make a deep playoff run and go win that Lombardi Trophy.”

The potential to keep playing with Rodgers in New York enticed Lazard. But so, too, did the chance to reunite with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, his OC for several years in Green Bay. And the chance to live in the “melting pot” of New York City was alluring, as well.

Lazard bolsters the Jets wide receivers room, which already features NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and mercurial talent Elijah Moore.