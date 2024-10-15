The New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills in their Week 6 matchup on Monday Night Football. Moreover, many viewers tuning into the Manningcast with Mannings Peyton and Eli, along with ex-Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, also gain some insights into the art of football, particularly the gems from eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. However, Jets fans may not like what Belichick said about their team's defense.

“That doesn't look like the Jets' defense right there. They gotta play better than that,” the coach said, early in the first quarter during the Jets' defensive possession, per Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Then, Belichick gave further comments on the Jets' defense on the next defensive possession, particularly defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw's, after the Bills had taken a 6-3 lead.

“I think we need to have a little talk with that Jets' front over there on the sideline… The first thing I'd do is tell (Javon) Kinlaw to play lower and not stand up. I mean they walked him off the ball on that cutback run… I think I'd start with that,” the former Patriots coach said.

Expand Tweet

Later, with the score 13-10, Bill Belichick went even harder on the Jets' sagging defense.

“That's kind of what it's been like with the Jets. Barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years. The owner, being the owner. Just ready, fire, aim,” the coach said, as shared by Ari Meirov on X.

Expand Tweet

Week 6: Jets vs. Bills

Perhaps this dropoff in the Jets' defense, per Bill Belichick, stems from the team firing head coach Robert Saleh after losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

He certainly made his feelings known during an appearance on the Let's Go! podcast.

“You know, [the Jets are] one of the best defensive teams in the league. Robert made them that way,” Belichick said on the show, via Tom Dierberger for FOX. “They were 32nd his first year, and they've been consistently in the top five, top three in most categories. So he's done a great job on that side of the ball…. Just seemed like a little early to pull the trigger on that one to me.”

Besides Saleh's firing, the Jets also lost star safety Chuck Clark to an ankle injury. Clark hurt his ankle in the first quarter, and the team said he was questionable to return.

The Jets had traded for Clark last season, though the eight-year veteran has only returned to the team this year after tearing his ACL during organized team activities.

With Saleh out, and one of their star defenders also out, Jets fans might find out soon enough if the team co-owner Woody Johnson had made the right call.