New York Jets running back Breece Hall wins an appeal against the NFL for a fine imposed against him for a play against the Falcons.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall can breathe a sigh of relief. The NFL is rescinding a $43,709 fine it had imposed on Hall for a play made in a December game against the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network.

Hall was making a play on the field during the game and lowered his body into Atlanta Falcons defender A.J. Terrell. Terrell made the tackle but was hurt after the play was over. Terrell ended up going into concussion protocols, and Hall was fined later by the NFL for what was deemed unnecessary roughness.

Hall openly disagreed with the NFL's decision at the time, and appealed the action. It's the latest in a line of fines the NFL has imposed on plays that weren't flagged during games this season. Hall is one of several players who have openly criticized the league for issuing fines after games.

Hall was the bright spot this season in a sluggish Jets offense. He finished the season with 994 rushing yards on 223 carries, and five touchdowns. Hall went wild in the last game of the season, rushing 37 times for 178 yards and a touchdown for the Jets in a win over the New England Patriots. The Jets finished the 2023 campaign with a disappointing 7-10 record despite having a solid defense.

Hall was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Iowa State, where he was twice named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the year in 2020 and 2021. He was named First-Team All-Big 12 in each of those seasons as well.