New York Jets stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson were frustrated after their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets dropped to a frustrating record of 4-7 on the 2023-24 NFL season, now well past its midway point, with a disappointing 34-13 loss to their divisional rivals, the Miami Dolphins. In what has seemed to be a recurring theme for the Jets this year, the New York offense struggled to get going despite the change at quarterback from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle, and the Dolphins largely cruised throughout the afternoon as a result.

After the game, frustrations were understandably mounting in the Jets' locker room, including from Garrett Wilson.

“I don’t know what to tell y’all,” said Wilson, per Rich Cimini of ESPN's NFL Nation. “I don’t know what to tell the fans. I’m out of words. I’m out.”

Additionally, running back Breece Hall was also frustrated, including taking some of the blame for the Jets' lack of offensive competence so far this season.

“I'm just trying to press and make the play every time I get a ball and that's not good,” said Hall. “Then that causes little mistakes. I've been making mistakes that I've never made in my career, so it's frustrating, bro.”

Few could have envisioned the Jets' offense looking this dismal after the offseason trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers; however, Rodgers went down on the first drive of the season with an Achilles injury, and the Jets have been scrambling for answers on that end of the field ever since.

Up next for New York is a game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 3.