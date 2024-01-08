As the Jets prepare for the offseason, CJ Mosley is urging New York to retain a key free agent.

C.J. Mosley is not only captain of the New York Jets’ defense. He is its respected heart-and-soul leader.

So when Mosley speaks, his teammates, especially the defensive players, listen.

And Mosley made a passionate plea Monday for edge rusher Bryce Huff to re-sign with the Jets this offseason rather than leave in free agency.

“Bryce Huff, stay. Stay!” Mosley said less than 24 hours after the Jets ended their 7-10 season with a 17-3 win against the New England Patriots.

C.J. Mosley pleads Bryce Huff to stay with the Jets: "Bryce Huff, stay! Stay!" pic.twitter.com/8mYwImMtAG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2024

But Huff could be headed out the exit door at MetLife Stadium. The stud edge rusher is looking at a potentially massive payday after he had an NFL career-high 10.5 sacks to lead the Jets in 2023. He earned an impressive 79.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. Huff was one of the best at getting to the quarterback.

While Huff had a 48.1 grade against the run, per PFF, he’s still going to get paid. And the defensive end is not going to give the Jets a discount, he told reporters Sunday.

“I’m very happy for him, very excited for him to get paid this offseason,” Mosley said. “But like I said, he needs to stay home with us.”

Huff signed with the Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Though his reps were limited his first three seasons, Huff still managed seven sacks in that time. He exploded with more playing time in 2023.

“His motor is unmatched,” Mosley explained. “You think about players like him, undrafted, coming in with everything to lose but not treating it as such. He comes to work with a purpose, a mindset to dominate and be the best player on the field.”

The Jets' future is largely bright. But it will be less so, in Mosley's opinion, if Huff is not re-signed.