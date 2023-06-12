The New York Jets need to new deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and it appears that they are attempting to create more cap space by reworking the contract of linebacker CJ Mosley. Mosley is set to count for $21.476 million against the Jets' salary cap this season, and he spoke about his mindset amid his contract being reworked.

“They talked to my agent,” CJ Mosley said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I come here to work every day, focused on getting better and trying to win a championship and being the best player I can be. Whatever happens, happens. It hasn't been a concern.”

Mosley's contract runs through the 2024 season. He currently would count for $21.476 million against the cap in the 2024 season as well, according to Spotrac. There are two void years after the 2024 season as well.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets are selling out to win this season. Aaron Rodgers comes in as a quarterback who is supposed to be the missing piece for a Jets team that is ready to compete. The team has a strong defense, and strong weapons on offense. The quarterback play of Zach Wilson and Mike White was cited for the team's struggles over the last couple of seasons.

When Rodgers came to the Jets, he said he could see himself winning a championship with the team. It will be interesting to see if he can make that happen. The AFC is tough with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills as contenders.