Is this the day it finally happens? The Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets rumor has been going on for quite some time now. At this point, almost everyone is expecting the former Vikings running back to join Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. With Cook meeting with the Jets this weekend, the star running back sent a tweet that further fuels this rumor.

Ever since he was released by the Vikings, Dalvin Cook has been on the Jets' radar. While both sides have been linked to each other, no real movement was seen until the last few days. Cook's flight to New York reignited the rumors, and the RB's tweets seem to hint at him joining the team again.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If he does sign with the Jets, New York will get one of the most productive running backs in the league with Dalvin Cook. Last season, Cook had more than 1,100 yards on the ground, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The only reason why he was released was due to his cap hit in Minnesota. Make no mistake: Cook is still a beast on the field.

Cook would be joining a Jets squad that is full of talent, especially on offense. Aaron Rodgers will be the primary signal-caller for New York after orchestrating a trade to the Big Apple. Flanking him is talented young receiver Garrett Wilson. In the backfield, Cook would be joined by star sophomore Breece Hall once he returns from his injury.

There are going to be high expectations for the Jets coming into the season. Will they be able to live up to all of the Super Bowl aspirations placed upon them? Having Dalvin Cook on board would certainly help them in their quest to win their first ring since Super Bowl III.