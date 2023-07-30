New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers answered back to Sean Payton's attack of former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, and was none too pleased with Payton's harsh words.

“Those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach…” Rodgers began in his response, per Peter Schrager of NFL network. Payton had ripped Hackett and the Broncos for ‘one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history' earlier in the week.

Rodgers passionately defended his offensive coordinator, whom he is now reunited with after they spent many successful years together on the Packers. Hackett was brought on by the Jets in the offseason after being fired by the Broncos following a miserable one-season tenure.

“My love for Hack goes deep, we had some great years together in Green Bay. Love him and his family, he's an incredible family man… and on the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL,” Rodgers gushed.

“He (Hackett) is arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.” – ⁦@AaronRodgers12⁩ to me on Sean Payton’s quotes ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ ⁦@NFL⁩ pic.twitter.com/f7Aur2WgMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 30, 2023

He returned back to the topic of Payton's comments, and elaborated why he was surprised that a Super Bowl winning coach would take out frustrations on a fellow peer.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down,” Rodgers continued.

He brought out the epic Will Smith punchline to end the roast, made famous from his slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

“I thought it was way out of line and inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth,” Rodgers finished.

Payton later apologized for his comments, saying he still had his FOX analyst hat on when he made the remarks. But it was already too late, as his roast of Hackett had spread like wildfire through the New York media, and weaponized the Jets players and fanbase against him.

The Jets and Broncos meet in Week 5, in what is sure to be a tension-filled affair. Both teams have reloaded for a big season, and have high expectations to meet with their various new talents and coaches. The upstart Jets are looking to establish themselves with Rodgers' veteran leadership this year, and a win over Payton's Broncos will go a long way to putting the league on notice.