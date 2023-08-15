Free agent running back Dalvin Cook has signed with the New York Jets on a one-year deal that is worth up to $8.6 million.

The signing is big for the Jets, who can ease Breece Hall into the season now, and now have a star running back to pair with Aaron Rodgers and what should be a strong passing game with Garrett Wilson as the main pass catcher.

As expected, the Dalvin Cook signing got many reactions on Twitter. Let's get to them.

A couple of outlets were surprised by the signing.

Some other outlets and fans were questioning who is going to stop the Jets this season with Cook now in the fold.

Wow jets are loaded — PAIN (@Xommanders) August 14, 2023

The Jets offense was already LOADED and they just added Dalvin Cook 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IdYFeiaTPk — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 14, 2023

Respectfully, Who’s stopping Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/nc45EBEzUG — NewEraNYJets (@NewEraNYJets) August 14, 2023

As always, a new signing means that the fantasy perspective will come into play. The implications that the Cook signing has on Breece Hall will likely frustrate managers who have Hall on their team.

Breece Hall managers seeing the Jets are signing Dalvin Cook 😮 pic.twitter.com/nH0unXXNY4 — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) August 14, 2023

Lastly, it was noted that the Jets will play the Buffalo Bills in week 1, and Dalvin Cook's brother James Cook is a member of the Bills heading into his second season in the NFL.

Week 1 matchup: Dalvin James Cook and the Jets face James Dalvin Cook and the Bills. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2023

That game will take place on Monday Night Football. It will certainly be entertaining to see two teams who are viewed as contenders in the AFC go at it in the opening week.

The Jets had a lot of hype by bringing in Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and Cook only adds to that. With players like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on the team already, the Jets have expectations to win a Super Bowl this season.