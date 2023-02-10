Former New York Jets star cornerback Darrelle Revis will join the island of greats in Canton. That is after it was announced that he is among the players headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night.

Darelle Revis did not have to wait long to get the honor, as he and former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas, are first-ballot inductees. Darrelle Revis is understandably blown away by the honor even though it felt for most people long before that he was going to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer the soonest way possible (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN).

“Chills came over my body” when he found out about the PFHOF. “It’s just a testament to my body of work … all the overtime hours I put into my craft … I tried to be as consistent as I could to play a stellar way of playing the game of football.”

The others who are headed to Canton are cornerback Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Ken Riley, linebacker Zach Thomas, and defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

Darelle Revis was an exceptional talent during his prime days in the NFL. He was the ultimate disruptor downfield, consistently having success in bottling up opposing receivers. In an NFL career that started in 2007 and ended in the 2017 season, Darelle Revis managed to amass a total of 29 interceptions across 145 games (142 starts). He spent eight seasons with the Jets, who selected him 14th overall in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Darelle Revis made the First-Team All-Pro four times, the Pro Bowl seven times, and won a Super Bowl once when he played for the New England Patriots in the 2014 campaign.