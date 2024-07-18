While the New York Jets have Aaron Rodgers assuming the role as starting quarterback for them, hoping to get a full year from the 40-year old this upcoming season, there could have been another reality where Derek Carr filled in that same role. Now with the New Orleans Saints, Carr was on the “Pardon My Take” podcast where he spoke about the time after being released by his former team in the Las Vegas Raiders where he could have signed anywhere with New York being a possibility.

Still, it was the worst kept secret in the league that the Jets wanted to trade for the Green Bay Packers legend, but while the process was in doubt due to Rodgers figuring out of if he wanted to move teams, the franchise would talk to other players. Carr was one of these players that could have signed with the Jets on the spot, but did not want to as he wanted to speak with other teams that were interested.

“I could’ve (signed with the Jets), it just wasn’t the right time for me,” Carr said on the Pardon My Take podcast via GulfLive.com. “There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from. I remember sitting there with (New York coach Robert Saleh), he’s like ‘look man we’d love to have you, it’s up to you.'”

Carr remembers going to the Jets facility to talk business

Funny enough, the 33-year old quarterback visited with his current team in the Saints before the Jets per Gulf Live so in hindsight, the other teams ended up not being in contention to land the former Raiders signal-caller. Carr would talk about going to meet with New York and even said that at the time, trading for Rodgers “wasn't a guarantee for them.”

“I remember going (to the Jets facility) and I promised myself I had to go through the process,” Carr said. “Because I didn’t wanna sign and then think ‘Well what did that team think? Or what could they do?’ That was hard, yeah it was a weird situation but at the same time trading for Aaron wasn’t a guarantee for them.”

In any sense, Carr would choose the Saints as he signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the hopes of taking that team over the hump in the NFC South. Not so soon after, the Jets would trade for Rodgers who signed a three-year, $112.5 million deal in what was remembered as a strenuous process since there was doubt if the controversial figure wanted to switch from the Packers as he was there for a whopping 18 seasons.

Carr talks about speaking with Jets, knowing they wanted Rodgers

While Carr will not be remembered as good as Rodgers when it is all said and done between the two quarterback's careers, the Saints star is a four-time Pro Bowler and has thrown for over 4,000 yards four times in his career. The Fresno State product was asked on the “Pardon My Take” podcast if it was strange knowing in the back of his head that the Jets were targeting Rodgers while speaking to him as he would be candid in his response.

“Yeah,” Carr said. “The thing which was different in that situation was like Aaron is a nine billion-time MVP right? But you still have to trade for him, whereas I’m free. And you can still keep those picks. I was not asking for as much money as whatever they say your market is. I was like I don’t wanna do that because wherever I go, man I just wanna win. So use the money, I don’t care.”

Last season in his first with the Saints, Carr threw for 3,878 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions where as for Rodgers, he only played a couple of snaps in the first game against the Buffalo Bills, suffering from a torn Achilles. Still, the Jets have high expectations going in to this season where the magnifying glass and the hot seat will be on head coach Robert Saleh if the team can not reach certain heights.

Carr expresses his love for Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Speaking of which, Carr would talk about Saleh and how much respect he has for him, even saying that his brother Derek who was a former quarterback knows him from their days with the Houston Texans. The New Orleans signal-caller would even say that he “10/10 would run through a wall for him” which “was the hardest thing” since his brother predicted to stay with the Jets because of the head coach.

“I am probably like (Saleh’s) biggest fan,” Carr said. “Like I absolutely 10/10 would run through a wall for him even if he’s not my coach. If he was like ‘I need you to do this’ yes sir, I would do it. That whole situation, that was the hardest thing. Because my brother knew coach Saleh and he knew I loved New Orleans but he was like ‘You’re gonna see Saleh, you’re probably gonna stay.’ He was thinking I was going to sign because of Saleh.”

A look at where Carr and the Jets are at currently

As for Carr's first season with the Saints, despite the aforementioned statistics, one could argue they were disappointing as they were 9-8 which put them second in the NFC South, tied with first place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they were still eliminated from the playoffs. Though, Carr suffered through multiple injuries and hopes for a fully healthy season once they start on their home field against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

It would have been interesting to see Carr be in a green uniform compared to the gold he is wearing currently, but fans have their eyes set on this upcoming season with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. New York is trying to improve after finishing with a 7-10 record which put them third in the stacked AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins as they open the season on Monday, Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.