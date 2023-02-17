Derek Carr is reportedly expected to visit the New York Jets following his Las Vegas Raiders release, per Mike Garafolo. Carr had previously visited with the New Orleans Saints but nothing came to fruition. The Jets are in the quarterback market and have been linked to the former Raiders’ QB for quite some time.

The Jets were led by QBs such as Zach Wilson and Mike White during the 2022 season. Wilson was once regarded as their quarterback of the future, but the wheels fell off this past season. White impressed in limited action, however, it is unclear what his future has in store. New York featured a stellar defense this past year and would benefit from adding a reliable presence under center.

Derek Carr, who did not have the best 2022 campaign by any means, is a steady veteran capable of leading a good team. Carr and the Raiders will both benefit from a fresh start. The Jets are trending in the right direction which would place Carr in a quality position to succeed.

There are plenty of teams with quarterback needs throughout the NFL. They will likely all be linked to Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, and other potential available quarterbacks. Although Rodgers is the most talented of the bunch, teams may prefer Derek Carr as a younger option at the position.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from the Carr-Jets meeting. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are made available.