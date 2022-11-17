Published November 17, 2022

It appears disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore is in a good head space for the New York Jets. If so, the timing couldn’t be better. The Jets can move into first place in the AFC East if they defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Moore apparently had a change in attitude last week when the Jets were on their bye. Though he hasn’t rescinded his trade request (the NFL trade deadline has passed, of course), Moore seems better prepared to help the team.

“I feel good. I got my spirit right,” Elijah Moore told the New York Post. “I reflected over everything. I had time with my family. I feel good. I feel rejuvenated.”

That’s music to the Jets’ ears. Despite only 16 catches and a decreased role this season, Moore is a home run threat when the ball is in his hands. He led the Jets with five TD catches in 11 games as a rookie last season.

This season, Moore’s longest reception is 28 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown. Worse, he has caught one pass in the past four games played, none in the past three. Quite simply, Moore has been the most disappointing Jets player in the first half of the season.

More playing time in slot should benefit Elijah Moore

Robert Saleh on moving Elijah Moore to the slot: A few factors: Emergence of Garrett Wilson, utilizing Moore's shiftiness. Said he's not making an "official" move to the slot, he's just going to be used there more. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 16, 2022

Elijah Moore’s targets are way down and his lack of chemistry with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is alarming. But the Jets believe playing him more frequently in the slot will give Moore a better chance to contribute. That has the 22-year-old fired up.

“Hell yeah. I’m ready man,” Moore said. “I love hearing stuff like that. Moving to the slot, I feel like it’s going to be an adjustment as far as the playbook, but I’m super excited.”

That doesn’t sound like the same player who asked to be traded despite New York trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

“I feel good about it,” Moore said. “I’m attacking it. It’s another opportunity, another way to show my talents. All I want to do is win.”

The Jets (6-3) are tied with the Buffalo Bills for second in the division, a half-game behind the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and a game up on the Patriots (5-4). The Jets are 1-0 against both the Dolphins and Bills. Miami is on its bye this week. So, a Jets win would put them in first place since they own the first tiebreaker against the Dolphins and Bills.