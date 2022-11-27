Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Jets bounced back in a major way on Sunday following their disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. After scoring just three points against the Pats, the Jets put on an offensive clinic on Sunday as they blew out Chicago, 31-10. This was thanks in large part to an eye-popping performance from wide receiver Elijah Moore, who just put the league on notice with his amazing display against the Bears.

Earlier in the season, Moore ranted about his lack of opportunities in Chicago’s offense. He put a lot of pressure not only on the coaching staff, but on himself as well with those comments, and he made sure to step up to the plate when his chances came.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old was targeted just twice throughout the contest, but Moore made sure to make both of them count. One of them resulted in a 22-yard touchdown for Chicago while the other was a 42-yard gain. This was arguably Elija Moore’s best game of the season, and the former Mississippi standout just had to spit some hot fire after that eye-opening display:

“You don’t weather the storm. You become the storm,” Moore said, via Conor Hughes of SNY.

Moore also provided the fans with some graphic details about his love affair with the football and how he literally speaks to the ball before games:

“I was talking to the ball yesterday. I was like damn, you already know how I feel about you. I was kissing it … It was just being patient,” Moore said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

That’s a bit too much information for me, I’m afraid. Nevertheless, we’ll give Moore a pass here after that amazing performance. He will want to keep the momentum going in Week 13 when the Jets take on the Minnesota Vikings.