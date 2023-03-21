Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to join the New York Jets. Howver, the Green Bay Packers will have to trade him there. As negotiations go on, one NFL insider has proposed a trade that could finally end the saga.

Peter King of ProFootballTalk outlined a trade that both sides could reasonably agree to. The Packers receive draft compensation but the Jets will only give up certain picks according to how many games Rodgers plays for them.

“The fairest deal: Jets trade a second-rounder this year (43rd overall) and a conditional pick in 2025, not 2024, based on whether Rodgers plays football for New York in 2024. If he plays 100 snaps or more in 2024, the Jets give Green Bay a first-round pick. If Rodgers plays less than that, the Jets give Green Bay a third-rounder,” writes King.

Although the Packers have Aaron Rodgers under contract, they really don’t have significant leverage here. Rodgers only wants to play for the Jets and will likely turn to sitting out games until he gets his wish. The Jets certainly want to get Rodgers to New York as soon as possible but don’t want to give away too many assets, as they still have some roster work to do.

The Packers aren’t asking for multiple first-round picks, so King’s proposal could be in line with what they want. Although the Jets have pressure to get the deal done, they have no other competition, so Green Bay is more beholden to their will than vice versa.