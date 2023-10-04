The New York Jets might be bringing in some secondary help to improve their bottom 10 defense. Though Sauce Gardner and crew have done well to limit the passing game of opposing teams, the Jets are working out a veteran cornerback to potentially join the secondary room.

Nine-year veteran Terrance Mitchell worked out with the Jets on Wednesday according to Ian Rapoport. There are no reports that the two sides agreed to a deal yet.

Mitchell last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He started five games and played in 11, notching one interception, four pass deflections and 39 tackles. He was with the San Francisco 49ers for two weeks earlier this season during training camp.

Mitchell started 56 of the 94 NFL games he's played. He has nine interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 63 pass deflections. He's played for six different teams since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

The Jets are 1-3 and are nearing must-win territory as they fall down the standings. Terrance Mitchell won’t solve all of their problems but it's good to see New York trying to improve the roster and make some moves in order to tweak some of the issues the team has.

The Jets held Patrick Mahomes to 200 yards last Sunday but Kansas City's running game got the best of New York's defense. The Jets need their defense to step up the rest of the season if the team wants any shot at making the playoffs. They could start the turnaround this week against the Denver Broncos.