One of the most anticipated training camps in New York Jets history begins this week. The attention, the hype, the star power, the heightened expectations. It’s all there for the win-starved Jets faithful, expanded media horde and Hard Knocks cameras.

There will be no shortage of storylines. Many of them will center on Aaron Rodgers, the franchise-altering star who’s looking to burnish his Hall-of-Fame resume by leading the Jets to their first Super Bowl championship since 1969. But as much as Rodgers has transformed the Jets already, he’s not the entire story this summer.

So, let’s examine the Jets' top storylines for Hard Knocks and 2023 training camp.

Will the Jets play nice with HBO, Hard Knocks?

The Jets made it clear they did not want to be featured on Hard Knocks, the HBO behind-the-scenes training camp program. Coach Robert Saleh closed OTAs by expressing that exact sentiment.

Didn’t matter. The League selected the Jets to be showcased on Hard Knocks for the first time since 2010 — ironically, the last season they reached the playoffs. Rodgers’ reaction said it all.

“They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” he said.

Not exactly setting a collaborative tone for the project.

Likely, the Jets will fall in line and the cameras, interviews and general hubbub around the show won’t be a major distraction. In fact, the charismatic Saleh could emerge as one of the stars of the program. And there’s plenty of personality on this team with Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, D.J. Reed, Will McDonald IV and Rodgers to make it must-watch TV.

Hostilities should subside quickly. The show must, and will, go on.

It’s time for Mekhi Becton to step up for the Jets

Figuring out the offensive line is among the most important things for Saleh and his staff to accomplish in training camp. If Mekhi Becton remains healthy and approaches his massive potential, that job becomes easier.

Simply, Becton can be a game-changer for New York, something he was supposed to be when drafted in the first round in 2020. He’s a mountain of a man, incredibly athletic and a force when healthy. However, that’s the caveat. Becton has battled weight and injury issues throughout his career, playing only one game the past two seasons due to knee issues.

Becton appears to be in the best shape of his career. And he’s super motivated after the Jets chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

The rub is that the Jets appear set at left tackle with Duane Brown and that’s the only position Becton wants to play. So, starting him on the right side could be problematic.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out in camp.

When will Jets sign their top two picks, Will McDonald IV and Joe Tippmann?

It’s been a bit lost in the shuffle, but New York’s top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft remain unsigned. Perhaps the massive Quinnen Williams extension took up general manager Joe Douglas’ time ahead of camp. But there’s no question the Jets want their top two rookies in training camp on time.

A potential holdout is actually a bigger deal for Tippmann. The second-round pick from Wisconsin will battle veteran Connor McGovern to start at center. So, any time away from practice, meetings and the film room will diminish the chance Tippmann starts in Week 1.

McDonald is in the rare spot of having minimal rookie expectations despite being a first-round pick. The Jets are deep at edge rusher and McDonald will be worked into the rotation. But, again, the Jets want as much time as possible to evaluate McDonald and see how much can be expected of him this season.

Rookie contracts are slotted, so there’s little room to negotiate except for bonuses. Each deal should get done soon.

The Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson relationship will be fascinating to watch

Zach Wilson idolized Rodgers growing up, and the two seem to be building a solid relationship, as evidenced during OTAs. But facts are facts. Rodgers was brought in at great expense to replace Wilson, who was a dismal failure at quarterback after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

But if Wilson can keep his ego in check and Rodgers is a willing mentor, their relationship could benefit the Jets not only this season but moving forward. Wilson needs to listen and learn from Rodgers in a student-mentor way. And then he needs to put what he’s learned into practice since he’s going to play a lot in the preseason (Rodgers is not expected to play any exhibition games).

Let’s see how their partnership evolves and if it brings out the best in Wilson.

How healthy are Breece Hall, Mecole Hardman?

Two of Rodgers' top weapons are coming off serious surgeries. So, it’ll be an important training camp for running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Hall is expected to be ready for the opener against the Buffalo Bills after tearing his ACL in Week 7 last season. His rehab has gone well and he appeared in great shape working to the side at OTAs. But will he have the same explosiveness when it’s go-time this season or will it take time to regain his typical form?

Hall’s situation makes for an interesting training camp battle between running backs Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda. Those three will vie for important touches to determine who’s No. 2 behind Hall, in the likelihood that free agent Dalvin Cook is not signed.

Hardman was signed as a free agent after the two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs had core muscle surgery. Like Hall, he didn’t take part in team drills during OTAs but is expected to be ready for Week 1. Also like Hall, the question is how ready he’ll be.

The Jets envision Hardman stretching the field with his blazing speed. They want to expand his route tree to create an even more dynamic receiver as opposed to solely being a slot and gadget threat. He’s also the likely replacement for Braxton Berrios to be the Jets' top kick and punt returner.

But Hardman prove in camp he’s healthy enough to handle each of these important duties.