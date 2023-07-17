The impact of Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets is already being felt by the franchise even though he's still several weeks away from making his debut for his new team.

Jets fans can't wait to see Rodgers in action and in New York threads, so they will just have to settle with watching him in training camp. For many of them, that's already worth the price of admission.

“Tickets to the Jets’ first four open training camp practices sold out this morning in three minutes. Five more practices will be made available in the coming days,” reporters Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The addition of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is arguably the biggest move done by any team in the offseason. The Jets go from being quarterbacked by Zach Wilson, Mike White, and the shell of Joe Flacco in 2022 to a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. The expectation is high for the Jets, and they will soon learn a lot about where they are as a team, beginning in the training camp.

Back in the 2022 NFL season, the Jets finished fourth in the AFC East division with a 7-10 record. They had a quality defense that finished second in points allowed, but their offense was a complete bust, ranking just 29th in the entire league with only 17.4 points per contest. That's about to change for the better with Rodgers handling the rock under center.

The Jets will open their 2023 season at home versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sep. 11.