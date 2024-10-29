The New York Jets went all in on winning in 2024, but the plan is not working out. New York is 2-6 heading into Week 9 and their season is hanging by a thread. Nothing seems to work for the Jets — Rodgers is healthy, firing Robert Saleh didn't work, and trading for Davante Adams has not made an impact yet. Many are beginning to wonder if the Jets are bound to rebuild once again this offseason.

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum seems to think so. He laid out a plan for how the Jets could move on from Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of the This is Football podcast.

Tannenbaum said he would not run things back with Rodgers next year.

“I don’t and Kevin if you and I were running the Jets we’d be sitting here saying look, we have an aging all-time great but he’s going to be 42,” Tannenbaum said. “Clearly he’s a skill diminished athlete. I’ve been around Brett Favre at the end, Vinny Testaverde, I’ve worked with Dan Marino, been with Brett Favre, all those quarterbacks will tell you they could keep throwing it but it’s their lower body mobility. We’re seeing it with Aaron, he’s not stepping into the throws, he’s trying to avoid the rush so I would start to scour. I would try to look at teams like Indy who signed a veteran like Joe Flacco or a Jameis Winston and then do that and draft a player and put as much resources into the short and long term aspect of the position.”

Tannenbaum's tenure with the Jets was full of ups and downs. He brought in impressive players like Bart Scott, Calvin Pace, and Mark Sanchez. These players helped the team advance to two AFC Championship games under head coach Rex Ryan. So he is qualified to speak on the Jets.

However, he also made some puzzling moves. Tannenbaum traded for Brett Favre, which looks very similar to the Aaron Rodgers trade in retrospect.

If Tannenbaum says it's time to move on, Jets ownership should listen.

NFL insider suggests Jets personnel decisions won't be made by current front office

One NFL insider believes that the Jets will wait for the offseason to make any more big moves.

Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic believes that the trade for Davante Adams may have been overhyped, per his comments on the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast.

“This year was all about winning,” Rosenblatt said. “When they traded for Davante it wasn’t even about winning a Super Bowl anymore. It was about pulling themselves out of the dumps and getting to the playoffs and that failed. So it’s hard to even wrap your mind around everything when you lay it all out. That’s where I’m at and it’s probably where the Jets are at. There’s a lot of people in there who are not going to be making these decisions.”

This suggests that the Jets will be making some significant changes during the offseason, regardless of the result of the 2024 season.

Unless things change in a hurry, the Aaron Rodgers era in New York will go down in history as a massive dud.