Javon Kinlaw officially signed himself to a new team on Monday. Joining the New York Jets, the defensive tackle landed a one-year deal worth $7.25 million with $6.9 million guaranteed, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
Terms: The #Jets signed former #49ers DT Javon Kinlaw to a 1-year, $7.25M deal with $6.9M guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/4DXGk63RsS
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2024
The contract details apparently caused a variety of reactions among Jets fans. Many felt that the Jets made the right move by bringing the former San Francisco 49er in.
Jets cooking
— Sports hub (@sports_hub_1) March 13, 2024
Jet got lucky
— Uncle B™ (@UncleBluw) March 13, 2024
Good signing 🤝
— Manchester United son (@Unitedson12) March 13, 2024
That’s a nice signing. Can’t even lie https://t.co/GxLP6UQR6T
— Mr. Chicken aka Cabernet Papi (@5on_it) March 13, 2024
Other users even expressed happiness toward Kinlaw for landing that much money.
Oh ok Kinlaw got the Bag lets go 👏 https://t.co/P4NVNdxEXq
— Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 13, 2024
Wishing him success
— Uncle B™ (@UncleBluw) March 13, 2024
However, several others weren't too convinced. A number of tweets lamented how Kinlaw's deal is an overpay.
That is an overpay
— Atef 🤌 (@AboutToRatioU) March 13, 2024
Too much
— Blizzy🐬⬆️ (@BlizzyFins) March 13, 2024
Sorry but this is a significant overpay in my opinion
Also probably means they likely project him as the #2 DT which could mean QJ will be gone
Not a fan https://t.co/9hJLnrpFhP
— Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 13, 2024
Lots of money for a player whose always hurt and never lived up to his draft status.
— Unfiltered Sportz (@2023Unfiltered) March 13, 2024
Kinlaw's Jets move stems a year after the 49ers declined his fifth-year contract option. The 2023 season was his fourth and final with San Francisco.
In his last year as a Niner, Kinlaw saw action in 17 games, starting six of them and tallying regular-season totals of 25 combined tackles (13 solo and 12 assisted), 3.5 sacks and three passes defended. During the playoffs, the 26-year-old managed nine tackles (seven solo, two assisted) and a quarterback hit.
The differing opinions on Kinlaw's contract could stem from how the DT hasn't been seeing action on the field in the past years. Back in 2020, the 49ers selected Kinlaw as the 14th overall pick in the first round. Coming off a promising rookie year, Kinlaw missed the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injuries. He tore his ACL in September of 2021 and hasn't performed up to expectations ever since.
Regardless, signing with the New York Jets marks a new chapter in Kinlaw's career. Who knows, with different teammates, a new coach to play under and a change of scenery, maybe a fresh start is just what Javon Kinlaw needs to bounce back.