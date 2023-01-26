The New York Jets stirred up some NFL offseason speculation with their decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Naturally, the hiring of the former Denver Broncos head coach and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator has immediately led to links to Aaron Rodgers. It seems abundantly clear that the Jets’ decision to hire Hackett is an attempt to help lure Rodgers to New York.

Needless to say, Twitter had a field day with the news of the Jets’ hiring. Hackett joining the Jets set off a minefield of Aaron Rodgers rumors, and there were some unreal reactions to the news.

That face truly says it all.

Nathaniel Hackett getting his 2nd job in as many years after telling the interviewer he knows Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/f2gnRX2ttT — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) January 26, 2023

Do you think Hackett minds knowing his main purpose in New York is to be dangled as bait for Aaron Rodgers? He’s getting paid and the chance to keep coaching, so probably not.

Jets first question: Can you get us Aaron Rodgers? Hackett: Probably not.. Jets: But you know him? Hackett: I worked with him, yeah.. Jets: You're hired! — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2023

Sometimes connections are all that matters. Whether Hackett was the right man for the job remains to be seen. But he’s definitely the right man in terms of having had once worked with Aaron Rodgers, which appeared to score big brownie points with the Jets’ brass.

Things just got a bit more interesting over at Rodgers’ camp. But if Hackett couldn’t lure him to Denver, who’s to say he has the juice to land him in New York?

Does Hackett necessarily mean a Rodgers trade is the Jets’ focus?

What is instead of trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets trade for Jordan Love? https://t.co/WfwVJsbWRM — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 26, 2023

Just some food for thought.

Regardless, the Hackett hire is an eye-opening move from the Jets, and a quarterback move is looming, with all signs pointing towards Aaron Rodgers as organization’s top target.