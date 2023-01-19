The New York Jets are reportedly interviewing Nathaniel Hackett for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and sure enough, fans aren’t too happy about it.

New York parted ways with Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator after the Jets flopped in the second half of the 2022 campaign and missed out on the postseason. They have been searching for their next OC to support Robert Saleh since then.

Surprisingly Hackett is being considered for the position despite the fact that he failed miserably as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Hackett was fired in late December and wasn’t even able to finish his first season with the team after a 4-11 record. There were high expectations on Denver after signing Russell Wilson, but with the team struggling, Hackett was largely blamed for their shortcomings.

Considering what happened in Denver, however, a lot of fans are skeptical if he’s really the solution for their offensive woes.

“He was fired by Jacksonville for being incompetent as an OC and then fired by Denver for being incompetent as HC. He’s literally only qualified to be Aaron Rodgers Valet. The Jets are such a joke of an organization and interviewing Can’t Hackett just proves it,” one commenter said.

Another fan shared, “Jets being the Jets. Wonder if they can get Sam Darnold back? Distinct upgrade over boy toy Wilson.”

A third Twitter user added, “Splane’ to me how the guy who oversaw the worst offense in NFL will lead the Jets to the promised land…”

It’s not yet final who the Jets will hire as their next OC, but if they end up with Nathaniel Hackett, it’s safe to expect fans to have plenty of issues with i.