New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is doing his best. But it's undeniable he is being failed by the offensive infrastructure surrounding him, namely at the quarterback position. But Wilson is not losing faith in himself.

“I feel like I'm in a really good spot as far as my ability and I don't feel like I've been able to put that on display.” Wilson admitted to reporters after the Jets' 15-10 loss to the rival New England Patriots on Sunday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “And that's for multiple reasons. I don't know what it may be, but I just know I'm ready.”

The main reason is clearly QB Zach Wilson. The Jets' starter by default turned in a performance reminiscent of his game in New England last season. A game no Jets fan wants to remember.

The Jets' signal caller finished Sunday 18-for-36 passing for 157 yards and zero touchdowns. Garrett Wilson caught five of those passes (nine targets) for a measly 48 yards. 29 of those yards came on one completion.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was similarly hamstrung last week. In a loss against the Dallas Cowboys, Wilson was targeted eight times, but caught just two balls. One of them he took 68 yards to the endzone.

After another loss that saw the Jets defense largely win the day, only for the offense to falter drive after drive, Wilson did his best to remain optimistic.

“I'm going to make sure I continue to be ready. I'm going to make sure that every time I take that field that I'm confident in my ability no matter what's going on.”

At this point, it's malpractice to keep wasting a player of Wilson's (Garrett, that is) talent on an offense that fails him week in and week out. The Ohio State product is doing his best not to rock the boat. But no wide receiver is happy when they aren't catching the ball. Sooner or later, the Jets cannot keep rolling with Wilson (Zach, that is) and hoping for the best.