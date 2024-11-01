Trailing in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, wideout Garrett Wilson snagged a brilliant one-handed catch that propelled the New York Jets to a 21-13 victory at home. But during the chaos and excitement, Wilson's touchdown grab was so unbelievable that officials didn't even call it right in real time. However, after a challenge by Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, Wilson was back on the field celebrating when officials reversed the call to a touchdown.

“I was like, ‘That's a good one, that's a good one. And it's got to count,'” Wilson said. “I remember saying to all of them, I'm like, ‘Y'all gassing me up too early. This has to count, y'all, let's chill.' Once it counted, I was like, ‘Yeah, all right, now y'all can tell me whatever.'”

Wilson, who had a critical drop in a Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, finished with nine catches for 90 yards. His first touchdown, a 21-yarder, also was a one-handed grab. That was nice, but his second touchdown could be a turning point in the season.

“Honestly, you're not thinking about much. How can I make a play?” Wilson told Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung after the game. “Give myself a chance to make a play. Aaron [Rodgers] believed in me. Once the ball was going up it's like you've got no other choice but to go and try to do what you can do. I'm glad they switched the call, I wasn't sure so they was. It was a cool play. We needed it. At the end of the day, I pride myself on coming through when we need it.”

Can Garrett Wilson's legendary catch help the Jets take flight?

Wilson's touchdown catch was not only acrobatic but also important, as the Jets snapped a five-game losing streak to preserve their faint playoff hopes. After a dreadful first half, the Jets scored a touchdown on their last three drives to pull out a virtual must-win. Wilson's catch of the year gave the Jets a 14-10 lead with 12:54 left. The clincher came when quarterback Aaron Rodgers (22-for-32, 211 yards) threw his third scoring pass, a 37-yarder to Adams for his first receiving touchdown since being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders.

After this win, the Jets are cleared for takeoff and could fly into the postseason for the first time in 13 years. Wilson's catch gave New York a spark, something they'd been lacking on offense all season. With Wilson and Adams leading the charge, Rodgers should have an easier time airing it out. Hopefully, this is what the Jets and their fans need to see the season turnaround. But New York knows they must take it one game at a time.

“We won,” said Wilson. “At the end of the day, we won. We want to start a run, and the only way to do it is to win one.”