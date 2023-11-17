Jets star Garrett Wilson's Week 11 injury status vs the Bills is unclear, but HC Robert Saleh provided a hopeful update.

As if the New York Jets don’t have enough to worry about, stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson is questionable for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson injured his elbow in a 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week and may not play against the Bills, though coach Robert Saleh said “everything is positive.”

“I’m not going to speak for him or the docs, but there’s a couple hurdles he’s got to clear,” Saleh said Friday.

Losing Wilson would be a massive blow for the struggling Jets offense. Wilson is their most consistent contributor, leading the Jets with 55 receptions for 642 yards and two touchdowns. He had nine catches against the Raiders and caught all five targets- including a TD- in a Week 1 overtime win against the Bills.

The Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Wilson is a mess. Allen Lazard has 20 receptions, but he’s also got the worst drop rate (20 percent) in the NFL. At the position, rookie Xavier Gipson is next with four catches and veteran Randall Cobb has been a major disappointment with three.

Quarterback Zach Wilson has thrown five TD passes all season, only three to wide receivers (Wilson 2, Lazard 1).

The Jets have not scored an offensive touchdown of any kind for the past 11 quarters and 36 possessions. They’re 30th in the league in scoring and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage and third down conversion rate.

Saleh promised changes to the offense this week, though did not specify. Third string running back Michael Carter was cut, opening the door for the Jets to activate explosive rookie Izzy Abanikanda.

Garrett Wilson is not only a star player, the 23-year-old has emerged as a team leader. He helped lead a players-only meeting for the Jets earlier in the week.